I read Marian Wolf’s article from The Dallas Morning News about the self-reported mistreatment by 20% of expectant mothers. You can find it on page A4 of Saturday’s Daily Star. At first glance, you’d think there is a cause and effect relationship between mistreatment reported and high mortality rates in the US. This occurs because of the poor reporting choices. Take a closer look. The first paragraph state the headline that 1 in 5 mothers report mistreatment in a new CDC survey. The second paragraph outlines the types of mistreatment the 20 % encountered. Then paragraph three jumps to the high infant mortality rate in the US compared to other developed nations. This jump is made because “ experts say” it is “not surprising. “ That is not causation based on a scientific study. That is an opinion that would need to be tested. In social research rigorous study of the opinion is necessary to make the connection, otherwise its speculation and better reporting would say it.