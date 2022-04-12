Letter: Misogyny and Racism

I was pleased to see Judge Jackson confirmed to the Supreme Court. However, I noted that all but three Republican Senators did not support her. Now, this may be a good thing for the Progressives in that the Republicans probably have alienated a number of minority and female voters. It appears that these gun cherishing people may have shot themselves in the foot. So, in November, don't be surprised if you see a number of people hobbling around.
Christopher Pinhey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.