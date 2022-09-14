 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Misplaced anger

  • Comments

In response to the letter writer who "has been around for 72 years", I think her memory is possibly a bit short if she thinks President Biden has dementia because he calls a fascist, a fascist. Where was her sense of offense when the previous occupant was calling anyone that disagreed with him vile names, firing people that gave him their best advice, giving support to white supremacists, when he was fomenting hate and division among the citizens of this country while lining his pockets with the dollars of people who cared about this country and were deluded by his grift? Should we really discuss mental stability between the previous occupant and President Biden when the previous occupant is so delusional that two years after he keeps demanding the 2020 election to be overturned when countless courts have told him there is no there, there?

I've been around for more years and I can and will call a fascist, a fascist and vote for democracy.

People are also reading…

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to o…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News