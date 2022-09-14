Letter: Misplaced anger

In response to the letter writer who "has been around for 72 years", I think her memory is possibly a bit short if she thinks President Biden has dementia because he calls a fascist, a fascist. Where was her sense of offense when the previous occupant was calling anyone that disagreed with him vile names, firing people that gave him their best advice, giving support to white supremacists, when he was fomenting hate and division among the citizens of this country while lining his pockets with the dollars of people who cared about this country and were deluded by his grift? Should we really discuss mental stability between the previous occupant and President Biden when the previous occupant is so delusional that two years after he keeps demanding the 2020 election to be overturned when countless courts have told him there is no there, there?