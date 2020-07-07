Letter: Misplaced statues and symbols
Letter: Misplaced statues and symbols

The only justification for statues or symbols to stand in prominent display is to inspire the public for generations to come. Unless the public wants to promote racism and restore slavery, there is no place for open display of any Confederate statues or symbols. These misplaced objects, however, are ready-for-use tools for teaching our values and history, if they are relocated to a pubic enclosure and stand alongside permanent signs stating who sponsored their erection at what period, under the larger context of the Civil War. This altered public display should show us where we have been, so such inhumanity will be curbed. This should be a national project managed by the National Museum of History without any political influence. Only when truth is acknowledged, then can we be reconciled to build a more just and caring future. Let us do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God!

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

