Letter: Missed Opportunity

I was on alert in a Titan I missile complex the night President Kennedy’s blockade of Cuba began and it was the highest alert we had ever been on. The next morning the bombers and tankers from many SAC bases had deployed to Florida. I was told the Air Force had so many planes in Florida it was surprising it didn’t sink into the ocean. A rapid response show of force made the blockade successful. President Biden missed the perfect opportunity to prevent the bloodshed in Ukraine.The moment it was obvious Russia was placing troops on the border we should have sent 30,000 or more troops to Ukraine, placed our strategic forces on alert, and announced we were there at the invitation of Ukrainians and if the border was crossed we would consider it an attack on us. Putin probably would have declared it an exercise and not invaded.