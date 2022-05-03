 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Missed Opportunity

  • Comments

I was on alert in a Titan I missile complex the night President Kennedy’s blockade of Cuba began and it was the highest alert we had ever been on. The next morning the bombers and tankers from many SAC bases had deployed to Florida. I was told the Air Force had so many planes in Florida it was surprising it didn’t sink into the ocean. A rapid response show of force made the blockade successful. President Biden missed the perfect opportunity to prevent the bloodshed in Ukraine.The moment it was obvious Russia was placing troops on the border we should have sent 30,000 or more troops to Ukraine, placed our strategic forces on alert, and announced we were there at the invitation of Ukrainians and if the border was crossed we would consider it an attack on us. Putin probably would have declared it an exercise and not invaded.

Jerry Knoski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: DeSantis not Trump in 2024

I wanted to thank all the Democrat lead investigations of former President Trump. There is the January 6 Select "Get Trump" Committee investig…

Letter: Sex for K-3?????

It mystifies me that K-3 educators and schools feel they that have the authority , the time, and feel the need to educate these young children…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News