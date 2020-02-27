Letter: Missing in the Climate Change Discussion

Re: the Feb. 22 article "Climate change will destroy us all if we don't change our ways soon."
Katharine Donahue wrote an excellent article about the mass extinctions which have occurred on our planet during the past 440 million years. And she calls for urgent action, as many people are, to reign in global warming. But like so many advocates for action, she omits two controlling factors which are beyond the reach of the United States. First the current world population is about 7.5 billion and it's expected to grow by almost 1 billion in the next ten years alone! But no one, not even Greta Thunberg, addresses this aspect. Without controlling population growth we can't control resource utilization and most likely climate change. Second, China is the top emitter globally of greenhouse gases and India will surpass the U.S. this decade. Unless those two actively join efforts to control global warming, nothing we or Europe do will matter. So why aren't the advocates for action addressing these two critical causes?
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.