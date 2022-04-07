 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: missing phone logs a matter of national security

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump used their positions as senior White House advisors to find debt loaners and acquire over 40 Chinese trademarks for products including coffins and voting machines. Together they made $640 million while working for the Trump administration. Hunter Biden has never worked in the White House. He also never made 100s of millions of dollars while working with a security clearance that gave give him access to classified intelligence. Whatever is in Hunter Biden’s laptop is irrelevant and not a matter of national security. The resurrection of the laptop story is a distraction from the former president’s involvement in the January 6th insurrection. Whatever was in the missing phone logs from January 6th, 2021 are a national security matter and a crucial story that needs to be uncovered and reported.

Linda Stanley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

