Letter: Missing the point

Regarding "Represent the People" that appeared as a opinion on August 19th. Your elected representative is supposed to represent you as they uphold their Oath of Office. It is sad that this gentlemen missed the point and obviously puts authoritarianism over the democratic principles on which this country was founded. Liz Cheney took the following oath of office "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same: that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion". To bad many of the folks of Wyoming and the gentleman from Green Valley do not understand what it takes to maintain a democracy. Liz Cheney may have lost her election but not her integrity and soul!! We need more Liz Cheney's representing their constituents in a honorable and honest manner.