I read Terry Bracy’s op-ed today about budgets and was struck by the monolithic nature of the left. They all speak from the same script. They must supply their talking points with the media too. The words and the phrases are identical. Why is that? The democrats have their share of “whack-a-dos” (his word not mine) but they fall in line. Is that because they fear repercussions or because they lust for power?