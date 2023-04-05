I read Terry Bracy’s op-ed today about budgets and was struck by the monolithic nature of the left. They all speak from the same script. They must supply their talking points with the media too. The words and the phrases are identical. Why is that? The democrats have their share of “whack-a-dos” (his word not mine) but they fall in line. Is that because they fear repercussions or because they lust for power?
I much prefer to be represented by people who think for themselves, people with differing views and opinions (diversity of thought!). There was a time when Republicans, Democrats, and Independents could come together and negotiate their differences. But, any departure from the orthodoxy of the left isn’t permitted. I’ll take the messy side of politics over the strict obedience to the party every time.
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.