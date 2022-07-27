Letter: Mission accomplished

The 21st century has seen the GOP element of the Supreme Court strip us of some of our most important rights and freedoms. I believe the GOP's mission is to produce a totalitarian state where white man is king. Had Trump pulled off his coup, that would have been “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.”

If you’re enjoying the idea of Emperor Trump, you should consider what it's like to live in Russia, North Korea or China. Personally, I would rather be a regular guy in a democracy than a rich toady in a totalitarian state. Make your choice wisely–because your freedom depends on it.

If you want to keep the United States from becoming a totalitarian state, vote DEMOCRAT this November.

Walter Mann

Marana