Letter: Mistreatment of Refugees by DeSantis is a Crime

A letter from Edward Weil stated “[t]o Govs. Doug Ducey, Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, the sending of migrants to other states is a violation of the United States Code (8 USC 1324), and punishable with incarceration.” But, that law applies to the transportation of migrants who enter the U.S. illegally. The migrants who were transported by DeSantis and the other governors entered the U.S. legally. They are refugees seeking asylum. The federal crime DeSantis appears to have committed by mistreating these refugees is a violation of 18 USC 242 (deprivation of rights under color of law). DeSantis also appears to have committed the state crimes of unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping. Additionally, he may be liable for civil penalties for violating these people’s civil rights under 42 USC 1983.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.