"impeachment is justified by will of people" (Letters, 11/18) shows a lack of understanding not of the impeachment process provided in the Constitutionand of our republican form of government.
As Speaker Pelosi has made clear, policy differences are not grounds for impeachment, nor is "the will of the people."
The United States has neither a form of government by which the head of government can be removed by a vote of "no confidence," nor does it have government by opinion poll.
I do not wish to embarrass by naming the writer of the letter that suggests those ideas, but he would be better reading the Constitution than writing letters.
Donald Trump's election and the process that may or may not lead to his impeachment and even removal from the Presidency are consistent with the Constitution, which carefully enumerates the proper bases for the latter, which do not include those suggested by the writer.
John Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.