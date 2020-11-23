Letter: Misuse of tax payer Money

#45 is paying Rudy Gulliani, $20,000.00 a Day to represent his lying accusations of voter Fraud!! Who knows how much he is paying the other legal Teams with our money. #45 is stalling I am sure to shred documents, etc! He is so worried about his lying, cheating and all the law's he has broken!! He fires his staff members because they don't want to go along with his lying!! They don't want to be charged with breaking federal Election Law's!! There is no fraud!! The Republican Party is gutless!!! Thanks to #45 America is a Banana Republic!!!
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
