Letter: Misuse of Taxpayer Money and Property

So the President of the United States can use the People's House, the White House, to conduct political gatherings for his reelection? He's obviously traveled during COVID, ie to rallies and political trips prior to his acceptance of the Republican nomination for President. And how is it legal for Secretary of State Pompeo to use taxpayers money to travel to Israel and perform a political speech endorsing the President on foreign soil? When did the lines between political rallies and use of government employees time and property get blurred? I will tell you when: when this President took office. He has eroded the foundation of our democracy, from appointing family members and others to key posts for which they weren't qualified to using his office to endorse products/companies that supported him, ie “The Pillow Guy,” and owner of Goya products. It is time to take our government back and give it to the people; ALL of the people, not just the cronies who support this Administration.
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
