Letter: Mitch McConnel, that devious lefty
To all those on the left calling to defund the police, you have an unlikely ally. With his refusal to help pandemic-ravaged local governments, Mitch McConnell is doing it for you.

Joe McDermott

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

