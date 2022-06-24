 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mitch McConnell

Mr. McConnell shows his true colors when he demands immediate laws to protect Supreme Court Justices but says that the only thing we can do to protect school children is "more psychiatric care". If he doesn't want to try to protect our children from crazy people with guns why should Juctices be any more protected? I don't see why any rational person would vote for any republican. They want to stop a woman from getting an abortion, allow anybody, no matter how crazy, to buy a gun and make it as hard a possible to vote. These are all things that a majority of Americans prefer. The only way Republicans stay in power is because the rich pay to get them elected. If any Republican was required to tell the truth they would admit they are being bought by the rich.

Harry 'Budd' Whitney

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

