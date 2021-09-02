 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mix message from Ducey
View Comments

Letter: Mix message from Ducey

  • Comments

Let's see we are protecting refugees from Afghanistan by welcoming them with open arms. But at the same time we are not willing to protect the children of Arizona by mandating masks and or vaccines. What kind of mixed messages is Ducey sending to the citizens of Arizona? We care about the lives of others and not about those of our children. Wow what a wonderful state we live in when the governor can tell us it is a personal choice on protecting the younger generation from a deadly virus that does not care about personal choice as it spreads. And yet show such compassion (as we should) for the Afghan refugees. Here is a suggestion - Why not do both - welcome the refugees and protect the children. This is not nuclear science but rather doing both are the moral and right thing to do. Stop the mixed /political messages Ducey and do right in both cases.

Frank Flasch

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News