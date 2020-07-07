Letter: Mixed Messages
View Comments

Letter: Mixed Messages

Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ are sending mixed messages. During their press conferences they claim that public heath and safety are the focus of all of their decisions regarding the COVID-19 virus. They tell us that we need to wear masks, social distance and stay home, so that the elderly and compromised younger citizens can be kept safe, because they are the most susceptible to being hospitalized. However, they arbitrarily close all of the gyms and health clubs, which help to build our immune systems and minimize the affects of the virus. To make this more confusing, they leave the casinos open. Why won't one of the millennia of medical people that the media puts in front of us discuss the need for citizens to be responsible for their own health and immunity by staying fit and eating right?

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News