Letter: Mixed Messages

Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ are sending mixed messages. During their press conferences they claim that public heath and safety are the focus of all of their decisions regarding the COVID-19 virus. They tell us that we need to wear masks, social distance and stay home, so that the elderly and compromised younger citizens can be kept safe, because they are the most susceptible to being hospitalized. However, they arbitrarily close all of the gyms and health clubs, which help to build our immune systems and minimize the affects of the virus. To make this more confusing, they leave the casinos open. Why won't one of the millennia of medical people that the media puts in front of us discuss the need for citizens to be responsible for their own health and immunity by staying fit and eating right?
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
