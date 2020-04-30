Letter: MLB needs to get its priorities straight

There was an article on Tucson.com today (4/17) about AZ hosting all MLB games if the season were to somehow begin play. Mitch Garver, catcher for the Minnesota Twins, questioned how it would work, and most of his concerns were legitimate (COVID-19 related). But the one that really irked me was "is there going to be meal money?"! His base salary for 2020 is $620,000 and he asks about meal money? Why doesn't he take part of his excessive salary, buy his own lunch, and give the rest as meal money to those recently unemployed?!
Doug Smith
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
