Letter: MLK Day

August 23 1963. "I have a dream" speech. " I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
Today's "woke" version. "I have a dream that my four little children will be judged not by the content of their character but by their race, ethnicity, gender, gender preference, sexual orientation, and political beliefs.
We've made so much progress!
Michael Carreras
Northeast side
