CNN, ESPN...Who would have thought when these networks were unveiled there would have been enough content to support them being on the air 24/7...
Now, (Only in America) the time has come to establish a new network that could take possession of all the content that I'm sick of seeing play out on a daily basis. Establish the MMNN to show the latest results in the insanity that grips our nation every day...murder by guns (assault rifles AR-15s) especially! No need to worry about content, there will be plenty for the general public to view...Think of the sponsors that would come a knocking! Take all the gore and put it on on network so that the news hour can return to what it was....
I am a responsible gun owner who will never view MMNN but I will tell you this...If Congress won't act then I will be voting those assault rifle- loving representatives out of office. Then, down the road, MMNN goes kaput!
Bert Hanson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.