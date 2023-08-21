Now, (Only in America) the time has come to establish a new network that could take possession of all the content that I'm sick of seeing play out on a daily basis. Establish the MMNN to show the latest results in the insanity that grips our nation every day...murder by guns (assault rifles AR-15s) especially! No need to worry about content, there will be plenty for the general public to view...Think of the sponsors that would come a knocking! Take all the gore and put it on on network so that the news hour can return to what it was....