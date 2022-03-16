Letter: Model Democracy?

Model Democracy?
The President of Ukraine urged his people to arm themselves and fight to defend their country. Our former President told his mob to “fight like hell” to stop a peaceful transfer of power. The same mob breached the capitol, looked to “hang the Vice President” and kill the Speaker of the House. Meanwhile, our glorious ex-President ran back to the White House and watched the whole fiasco unfold on TV. Now his co-conspirators plead the Fifth.
What a shining example we are to the world…
Wait! Maybe Putin & Trump coordinated the Ukraine operation in one of their private meetings where Trump ate the notes. Both of them wanted to be Kings of the World.
Slava Ukraina…until it is free.
Linda and Robert Butler
Foothills
