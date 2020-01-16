Letter: Modern Wars not worth the Human Cost

A commercial airline was just destroyed by Iran with a military missile. In 1988, a US missile downed an Iranian airliner. These two events bracket a time when 15 commercial planes have been struck with military missiles resulting in over 1000 deaths of families with women and children, students, business travelers, teachers and tourists. Modern weapons have also contributed to millions of refugees displaced when their towns were destroyed to liberate them. Thousands of civilian deaths, caused by missiles and bombs, are labeled as acceptable “collateral damage."
Compared to this tragic cost, what are the benefits? We made profits from arms sales to a country that butchered a US journalist. What is left of Syria is still ruled by a ruthless dictator. Iraq is killing its own people who want an end to corruption. Afghanistan is mostly in the hands of the Taliban.
This world is just too crowded to be used as a battlefield.
Douglas Holland
Northeast side
