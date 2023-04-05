Donald Trump has been indicted. That fact, without knowing what evidence has been presented that justified the indictment, has prompted reactions from Democrats and Republicans that ignore legal reality. First, being indicted doesn’t mean that Trump is guilty. In fact, it means just the opposite. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. Second, even if, as some Republicans claim, the prosecution is politically motivated, that does not mean the prosecution is unconstitutional. Courts have long recognized, much to defense lawyers’ dismay, that pretextual arrests, where the police have ulterior motives for arresting a person, are not unconstitutional. Indeed, in a slightly different context, Trump’s Supreme Court determined in 2018 that partisan political motives do not make gerrymandered congressional districts unconstitutional. There is no reason to think that criminal arrests should be treated any differently than voting rights.