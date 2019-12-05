Kamala Harris proved one thing by dropping out of the presidential race. It takes an abundance of money to get elected to important offices today. That's why Michael Bloomberg is important. He can outspend any politician today pretty much with his own money, and he will garner much more if he asks. If he should be elected just watch how quickly the Supreme Court will overturn their own money flood decision in Citizens United. Then all politicians will join the campaign finance reform parade and perhaps we will finally get a more even playing field in U.S. politics. A good start would be to disallow corporations from donating to political action committees, and do away with the insane 501c3 rules that allow PACs to call themselves non-profit charitable organizations... or am I wrong and do they actually give to the food shelf?
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.