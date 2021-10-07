Letter: Money into the economy

The opposition to the fixing the infrastructure, helping for pre-k etc just does not make sense. It is not money being sent to another country, it will be funds spent here to pay our own citizens and residents' wages and salaries that would only be put back into the economy.
It would be funds diverted from off shore accounts for example to help update our outdated infrastructure that everyone uses.
Now that we aren't putting money into Afghanistan anymore that should mean more spending for ourselves.
Netley DSouza, MD
East side
