Letter: Money is not free speech
Letter: Money is not free speech

In a series of rulings culminating with the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that monetary political donations are free speech protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.

Money is not free speech. Nothing about money is free. Money is property. Money is power. Money is transactional. Big money political contributions come with strings attached.

When we constituents contact our elected officials to express our opinions, we hope to be heard. When corporations, unions, special interests, and wealthy individuals contact our elected officials, they expect to be heard.

American Promise is a cross-partisan grassroots movement. Our goal is to pass a constitutional amendment limiting big money in our political system. Learn more at americanpromise.net and our American Promise – Arizona Facebook group.

Thank Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran for cosponsoring H.J.R.1, the Democracy for All Amendment. Urge Reps. Lesko and Biggs to support H.J.R.1 in the House Judiciary Committee.

Stefano Sergi

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

