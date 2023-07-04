So the Arizona Senate Republicans paid the Cyber Ninjas, AKA Moe, Larry. And Curly, $150,000 to conduct a hand count audit of the 2020 election. According to Forbes, Trump supporting groups spent an additional $6 million to support the audit. The result was laughable and predictable as the firm had no experience or even a viable plan, typical Three Stooges. In other fund raising news, Steve Bannon et al raised $25million to finish the wall. Unfortunately, most of the money went into the organizer’s pockets. Trump pardoned Bannon but the others are doing hard time. Every time Trump experiences new legal trouble, he uses it to fundraise. I wonder where the money goes? P.T. Barnum said, “There’s a sucker born every minute”. Was he taking about todays GOP?