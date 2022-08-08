 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Money Talks -- But People Vote

Re: the Aug. 2 full page paid ad on page A6

The Chamber of Commerce's full-page ad in Tuesday's paper urging Sen, Sinema to oppose the Inflation Reduction Act is inaccurate and deceitful. "Raising taxes on investment in Arizona" really refers to stopping the "carried interest" tax break on ultra-rich hedge fund managers in Stanford and Greenwich Connecticut. "Stifles growth in Arizona's life science industry" means finally allowing Medicare to negotiate prices on a few common drugs. That's just the "free market" at work --- which the Chamber apparently does not like if it reduces the outrageous profits of "Big Pharma".

The Chamber has the bucks for full page ads -- but all of us can vote. We supported Sen. Sinema before, but if she votes against the Inflation Reduction Act (never mind the title -- it does a lot of good things) we will not again. We care and we vote. We hope you will, too.

Gary Hammond

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

