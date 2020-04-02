Letter: Money to pay for Covid-19

Prudence Bowers hit the nail right on the head when she suggested that the money that the president took to build the wall should be diverted to help our country in a real emergency. We already have a huge budget deficit and our government should analyze all the budget items that can be eliminated or decreased to help us in this fight. I would hope that, looking forward, whoever wins the next election will bring back our protections for just this type of situation. Let's all get in this fight to divert the wall money to help pay for the huge expense of fighting this emergency.
Lori Schmid
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
