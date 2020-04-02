Letter: Money to pay for Covid-19
View Comments

Letter: Money to pay for Covid-19

Prudence Bowers hit the nail right on the head when she suggested that the money that the president took to build the wall should be diverted to help our country in a real emergency. We already have a huge budget deficit and our government should analyze all the budget items that can be eliminated or decreased to help us in this fight. I would hope that, looking forward, whoever wins the next election will bring back our protections for just this type of situation. Let's all get in this fight to divert the wall money to help pay for the huge expense of fighting this emergency.

Lori Schmid

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News