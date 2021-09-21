Letter: Money

I can understand spending 1.5 trillion on rebuilding our roads, bridges, broadband, affordable housing, etc for economic stimulus. I don't understand legislating 3.5 trillion before the first 1.5 trillion is put to work. We should have some idea when money gets spent whether it does what it's supposed to do. I am amazed at the amount of money legislated to fight covid 19 and rental relief that hasn't been spent. If we cannot manage to spend the money legislated, we should not legislate it in the first place. Spending it is part of the management function! Money not spent has a way of getting lost and spent on other unintended programs. We should insist on government spending our money wisely.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.