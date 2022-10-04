Letter: Monsoon Answers aren't enough for the uninformed

It’s pointless to try and explain adiabatic process to a lay person, so I’ll turn the letter writers request around ask why they think the monsoon would shutdown with global warming? Convection processes with “rain” occur on Venus with temps of 600C. Boiling doesn’t refer to temperature as such, but a change in state caused by increased energy. For instance liquid Nitrogen boils at minus 325F. The convection cell that runs the local monsoon will be around long after we've perished. At some point the micro bursts associated with it could hit speeds of 200 mph or more. Ten inches of rain or more could fall in 2 hours as the air will rise higher with more water vapor before condensing. This sounds bad, but don’t fret. By the time the “Monsoon” gets this bad we’ll be having 150 degrees in the shade and will most likely have already perished.