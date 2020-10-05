 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Monster in the White House
View Comments

Letter: Monster in the White House

As Halloween approaches and we turn our thoughts to goblins and ghouls, we need to remember that we already have a real live monster in the White House, who once again showed his true monstrous self in the Tuesday night debate. For everyone out there who sat out the 2016 Presidential Election, or who voted for a 3rd party, or who may have held their nose and voted for Trump, please come out and vote the monster out, and turn our state blue! We might not have the perfect alternative candidate in Joe Biden, but he is the only choice we have to remove the current monster-in-chief and return to honesty and morality and salvation for our country.

Elizabeth Burcin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News