Letter: Monster in the White House

As Halloween approaches and we turn our thoughts to goblins and ghouls, we need to remember that we already have a real live monster in the White House, who once again showed his true monstrous self in the Tuesday night debate. For everyone out there who sat out the 2016 Presidential Election, or who voted for a 3rd party, or who may have held their nose and voted for Trump, please come out and vote the monster out, and turn our state blue! We might not have the perfect alternative candidate in Joe Biden, but he is the only choice we have to remove the current monster-in-chief and return to honesty and morality and salvation for our country.
Elizabeth Burcin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
