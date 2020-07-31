Letter: Monuments to Uppression or Cultural Heritage?

Saturday’s paper raises and interesting question: On the front page, a photo of a statue of Columbus being removed from Chicago's Grant Park. On the editorial page, a photo of Mission San Xavier, and a plea to sustain preservation efforts.
Who is the arbiter of which symbols of European incursion in the New World are oppressive, and which are part of a “fragile and irreplaceable cultural heritage”?
Jefferson Chambers
West side
