Letter: Moral Attitude

This goes to the supporters of "Cadet Bone Spurs". I guess that none of you have any relatives or friends who have died from COVID. That way you can follow your "cult" leader "Donnie the Dodger" and say that 3000 deaths today just happened and that it really does not matter. It is far more important to believe (without proof) that the election was stolen. Sometimes I wish that I could make believe and just be stupid. It sure would be easier to look in the mirror in the morning.
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
