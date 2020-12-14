 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Moral Attitude
View Comments

Letter: Moral Attitude

This goes to the supporters of "Cadet Bone Spurs". I guess that none of you have any relatives or friends who have died from COVID. That way you can follow your "cult" leader "Donnie the Dodger" and say that 3000 deaths today just happened and that it really does not matter. It is far more important to believe (without proof) that the election was stolen. Sometimes I wish that I could make believe and just be stupid. It sure would be easier to look in the mirror in the morning.

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News