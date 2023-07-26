A recent letter writer says he's struck by liberal letter writers expressing hatred for Trump and disdain for "all things Republican". Let's see - Donald Trump- so much to love! Incited deadly insurrection, called for violence against his VP. Treasonous behavior against our country. Putin supporter. Serial liar. Still spouting The Big Lie. Sowing massive distrust in elections. Adulterer and woman assaulter. Downplayed Covid, resulting in many unnecessary deaths. Science denier. Bully who attacks anyone who disagrees with him. Now promising to dismantle our government and set up fascist regime if elected. Feel the love?? On to disdain for all things Republican. To name just a few : science denial, voter suppression, spreading of the Big Lie, culture wars, gerrymandered districts, book banning, war on women, war on LGBTQs, war on public education, blatant racism, normalization and acceptance of the attempted coup by a sore loser president and his supporters. The list could fill pages. Disdain? Far too weak a word for anyone possessing a working moral compass.