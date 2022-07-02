Letter: Moral Responsibility

First they came for a women’s right to choose
And I did not speak out because I was indifferent.
Then they came to stop contraception
And I did not speak out because I was over the age of childbearing.
Then they came for same-sex marriage
And I did not speak out because I wasn’t gay.
Then they came for interracial marriage
And I did not speak out because I wasn’t in an interracial relationship.
And then they came for my civil liberties
And there was no one left to speak out for me.
All of us have a moral responsibility to protect the civil rights of all people by voting to safeguard those rights or lose them.
Mary Lisa
Oro Valley
