Letter: Moral Responsibility

First they came for a women’s right to choose

And I did not speak out because I was indifferent.

Then they came to stop contraception

And I did not speak out because I was over the age of childbearing.

Then they came for same-sex marriage

And I did not speak out because I wasn’t gay.

Then they came for interracial marriage

And I did not speak out because I wasn’t in an interracial relationship.

And then they came for my civil liberties

And there was no one left to speak out for me.

All of us have a moral responsibility to protect the civil rights of all people by voting to safeguard those rights or lose them.

Mary Lisa

Oro Valley

