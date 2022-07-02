 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Moral Responsibility

  • Comments

First they came for a women’s right to choose

And I did not speak out because I was indifferent.

Then they came to stop contraception

And I did not speak out because I was over the age of childbearing.

Then they came for same-sex marriage

And I did not speak out because I wasn’t gay.

Then they came for interracial marriage

And I did not speak out because I wasn’t in an interracial relationship.

And then they came for my civil liberties

And there was no one left to speak out for me.

All of us have a moral responsibility to protect the civil rights of all people by voting to safeguard those rights or lose them.

Mary Lisa

Oro Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News