Letter: Moral values.

Gallop took a poll in May concerning people's concept of moral values in this country. 50% said that our moral values are bad with 78% saying they are getting worse. The Gallop poll also showed that belief in a God shrunk to a low of 81%. Is there a connection?

Debatably, our country was founded on Christian values.

The laws in our country is based on the ten commandments. We have laws against stealing, murder and lying in court ( perjury).

The 10 commandments have been removed from schools and courthouses. In liberal states stealing is condoned, accused murders are on the streets and perjury is permitted if not encouraged in our courts.

Our country is no longer a Christian country. However, our values come from the Christian Bible. Liberals want to do away with anything Christian in the guise of separation of Church and state to the detriment of morality.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

