Letter: Morality and Reality

"When emerging revelation challenges the myths and legends we have held so dearly, we must let go of our secure mooning."
Wisdom traditions and Religions that have emerged and grown through several thousand years played a major role in forming values, and that created loving, secure communities. The absolute, dogmatic, teachings from some of these religions controlled their members who subscribed to teachings that no longer are congruent with today's information. With so much scientific knowledge now available, many of us have had to 'let go of those secure moornings" Studying how the Universe evolved and the evolutionary process over these past 13 billion years have caused innumerable people to no longer believe in a life hereafter and a judgmental God.
People are challenged to reach for factual information based on scientific knowledge that now exists. Authoritative proclamations, absolute rules regarding morality, made by the Catholic Church or other Churches, should no longer suppress creative thinking based on knowledge available at this time in history.
Rosemary Johnson
Southwest side
