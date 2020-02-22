Letter: Morality is always confusing and difficult
View Comments

Letter: Morality is always confusing and difficult

As a sixth grader in Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1968 I asked my teacher if the Catholic Church was for or against the Vietnam War. I thought because there was a commandment that said “Thou shall not kill” she would say the Catholic Church was against it. She instead said the Catholic Church was it. I asked why. She replied, “We have to kill those godless, atheist Communists.” The Catholic Church is partially morally responsible for millions being killed in Southeast Asia, including thousands of American soldiers.

Michael Gerson’s opinion piece shines a light on the confusing morality that comes with politics. It is comforting to find the world in black and white, of authoritarianism and autocracy, to have certain views. The present Catholic Church, though, wants to forget its history and impose it present view upon everyone, even its own doubters.

Robert Kumza’s writes “Catholic Christians are held to a higher standard.” From history, this is only true if it is politically expedient to do so.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News