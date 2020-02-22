Letter: Morality is always confusing and difficult

As a sixth grader in Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1968 I asked my teacher if the Catholic Church was for or against the Vietnam War. I thought because there was a commandment that said “Thou shall not kill” she would say the Catholic Church was against it. She instead said the Catholic Church was it. I asked why. She replied, “We have to kill those godless, atheist Communists.” The Catholic Church is partially morally responsible for millions being killed in Southeast Asia, including thousands of American soldiers.
Michael Gerson’s opinion piece shines a light on the confusing morality that comes with politics. It is comforting to find the world in black and white, of authoritarianism and autocracy, to have certain views. The present Catholic Church, though, wants to forget its history and impose it present view upon everyone, even its own doubters.
Robert Kumza’s writes “Catholic Christians are held to a higher standard.” From history, this is only true if it is politically expedient to do so.
Matt Somers
Midtown
