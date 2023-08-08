Re: the July 26 letter "Moral compass drives common sense."

The letter writer has definitely got it right! The only thing strange about the two lists is, in the face of such fact and behavior, why would ANYONE want anything to do with either Trump or today's Republican Party!

One thing is clear about the items on these lists...they are in no way useful to the daily freedom we all enjoy and take for granted under our democracy. They represent instead totally self-serving, terribly outdated, and just plain wrong prerogatives some people want to claim over others.

Democracy depends upon enlightenment that comes from knowledge built on exposure to ALL the facts, not just those conveniently selected by any one individual or group. Lying eliminates our trust in the facts required for the day-to-day learning, working, and living we have come to believe in and rely upon. Why would anyone want to trade this ability-to-trust for a person or group dealing from the list Deb. Klumpp provided us!

So much TRUTH! Thank you.

Frank Parsons

Northeast side