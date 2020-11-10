Letter: More Abuse From Trump

I guess it was inevitable- with Joe Biden closing in on victory, the Trump response is to claim, without proof, that the election was fraudulent, and to throw lawsuits at it in an effort to subvert it.
I see two reasons for this now. The first is that Trump is cornered-animal desperate to avoid losing and possible prosecution for his misdeeds in office. But I realize there's another angle- like an abusive spouse who's victim has finally gotten free from him, Trump wants to punish the nation for rejecting him. So it looks like the next few months are going to be as painful and traumatic for this country as Trump can make them.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!