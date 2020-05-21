Letter: More bailouts?
Letter: More bailouts?

Currently, some states and cities, most of which have gone on for years spending every dollar they could get their hands on, are now asking the Feds ( I.E taxpayers ) to bail them out.( Some states were bright enough to not spend every dollar and create a savings account of sorts to get them through potential downturns.) Recently, Boeing issued 25 billion dollars in bonds rather than accept bailout money from the Federal government. That is exactly what states and cities that are in financial trouble should be doing. Municipal bonds are attractive because their interest is typically not federally taxable. In addition, the states and cities and the Feds should “see the light ", and cut the fat in their respective budgets. The current financial situation should be taken as an opportunity to become more responsible rather than an opportunity to get bailed out. At most, any such bailouts should be in the form of loans, not gifts.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

