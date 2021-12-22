Letter: More Covid deaths under Biden than Trump

The Center for Disease Control released figures showing thus far for 2021, there have been 386,233 Covid related deaths in America. For 2020, there were 385,343 deaths. There are more than 90,000 Covid cases occurring daily. So where are the 24/7 side bar Covid statistics at CNN, MSNBC, etc. showing total Covid cases in America, new cases, daily death numbers and total deaths? They no longer exist as under Trump. Biden inherited from Trump three great vaccines, therapeutics, billions of PPEs, millions of pre-purchased syringes, and thousands of ventilators. Yet Covid deaths have exceeded 2020 numbers. I highly believe that if Trump were president, the same news media would be blaming him for the continued deaths and still running those Covid statistic sidebars. Covid has spread worldwide. Do you honestly believe Covid would not have spread as it has in America regardless of what Trump did or did not do? At least he was smart enough not to open our borders during a pandemic!
Tricia Thompson
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.