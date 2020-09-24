Letter: More Democrat Anonymous Accusers

Once again the Dems have reached into their bag of anonymous accusers to smear President Trump about something he allegedly said about two years ago, disparaging our American war dead buried in a war cemetery. This fabrication was written in a liberal publication by a known Trump hater. It said Trump didn’t want to fly to the ceremony because the dead were “losers” and “suckers” and because he didn’t want to get his hair mussed. This while attending another remembrance ceremony. Upon investigation it was found that no one present at the time heard those comments and that included an Aide to General Kelly. Also the flight log for Marine One indicated that because of heavy rain and wind the flight was deemed not safe for Presidential travel. There is a reason Joe Biden when asked to comment on these allegations always starts out by saying “If they are true” So no Joe. It’ a no go.
Andrew Gullo
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
