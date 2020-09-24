 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: More Democrat Anonymous Accusers
View Comments

Letter: More Democrat Anonymous Accusers

Once again the Dems have reached into their bag of anonymous accusers to smear President Trump about something he allegedly said about two years ago, disparaging our American war dead buried in a war cemetery. This fabrication was written in a liberal publication by a known Trump hater. It said Trump didn’t want to fly to the ceremony because the dead were “losers” and “suckers” and because he didn’t want to get his hair mussed. This while attending another remembrance ceremony. Upon investigation it was found that no one present at the time heard those comments and that included an Aide to General Kelly. Also the flight log for Marine One indicated that because of heavy rain and wind the flight was deemed not safe for Presidential travel. There is a reason Joe Biden when asked to comment on these allegations always starts out by saying “If they are true” So no Joe. It’ a no go.

Andrew Gullo

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News