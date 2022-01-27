 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More direct contact
In growing frustration with local and national legislation restricting voting rights as well as the petulant, attention-getting stances of Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, my energy is moving from local letters to the editor to a more direct national contact with the politicians. By bookmarking the website “usa.gov/elected-officials,” I access email addresses, street addresses, and phone numbers easily for any federal senator or representative by selecting “Locate U.S. senators’ (or representative’s) contact information.” Sending an email or making a phone call about a recent controversy takes little time. I’m not naïve enough to think these go directly to the legislator but believe tallies are kept on pro and con responses, possibly influencing the legislator’s stance. On the most critical legislation, a short letter to the sponsoring politician should have a stronger impact. The frustration’s not gone, but at least I feel I’ve communicated more directly.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

