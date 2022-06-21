 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More dirt to cover the “experiment in democracy”

Fascism, bigotry, misogyny, hate and ultra-religious fanatics have taken over the United States as SC Gov. Henry McMaster signs a bill that allows medical providers and pharmacies to deny care based on religious beliefs. Under the misnomer, "Medical Ethics and Diversity Act" states, "A medical practitioner, health care institutions, and health care payers have the right not to participate in or pay for any health care service which violates the practitioner's or entity's conscience." The way it's written, if you do not accept Jesus as the Messiah, that could qualify.

If your religion believes abortion is not a sin, so what? Religious freedom upon which this country was founded is being taken away from us, and we allow it to happen, without objection. Stop it some more; it hurts so good. Of course, this is meant to deter abortions - no other reason. But that is not how the bill is written. It includes exams, giving out medications - such as birth control, pain, HIV - psychological therapy or counseling.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

