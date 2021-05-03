Letter: More FREE stuff!

What is it with this administration about giving everything away for free? Nothing is free, someone always has to pay. Why isn't everyone paying, at least a little? We are all stakeholders in our country, so why are only a few supposed to pay? "They should pay their fair share" is what you say. So the top 1% earned 21% of the income but paid 40% of all federal income taxes, how is that not a "fair share"?(based on 2018 data) Because we want more free stuff? Free healthcare, free preschool, free cellphones, free internet, free money if I don't feel like working. Get real, nothing is free, someone ALWAYS pays!
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
