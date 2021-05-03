 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: More FREE stuff!
View Comments

Letter: More FREE stuff!

  • Comments

What is it with this administration about giving everything away for free? Nothing is free, someone always has to pay. Why isn't everyone paying, at least a little? We are all stakeholders in our country, so why are only a few supposed to pay? "They should pay their fair share" is what you say. So the top 1% earned 21% of the income but paid 40% of all federal income taxes, how is that not a "fair share"?(based on 2018 data) Because we want more free stuff? Free healthcare, free preschool, free cellphones, free internet, free money if I don't feel like working. Get real, nothing is free, someone ALWAYS pays!

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 28

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers think that the outfit in charge of carrying out the "audit" of Arizona's 2020 Presidential Election, known as Cyber Ninjas, might not exactly be on the up and up.

Letters to the Editor April 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 29

  • Updated

LETTERS: Today's letter writers are in agreement: Concept G is the best option for the expansion of Reid Park. What do you think? Check out these letters and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News