Letter: More ignorance of firearms

In response to the letter from Marty Jacobs, I must correct the second paragraph. The military M4A1 carbine does indeed have the capacity to fire in full automatic mode. There are different variants with different selector positions, some of which provide full automatic fire. I have carried and fired a version where the selector switch had four positions: safe, semi-auto, three-round burst, and full auto. Let's not leave the impression that even the U.S. military does not carry fully automatic weapons.

Tina Talley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

