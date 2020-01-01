Letter: More Impeachment Hypocriscy

Re: the Dec. 28 article "A suggestion for GOP senators with a conscience."
Saturday's editorial offered "A suggestion for GOP senators with a conscience" as have several recent letters. But if you change just one word in the author's first sentence condemning Republicans-"Senate" to "House"-his statement would apply equally to the House impeachment: "The problem with the impeachment of Donald Trump, a drama about to open in the U.S. …[House] is that all the actors, all the media critics and even all who will be in the audience are already acting like they are sure how it ends. Everybody is talking as if they have sneaked a peak at the script's last page." And a recent letter writer called House Republicans defense of Trump hypocrisy yet ignoring the lockstep march to impeachment by the Democrats. So much for open minds; convict on prosecution evidence alone. I do not write to defend Trump, but to convey my disgust with the process.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.